Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi on COVID-19; raises issue of migrant workers

Congress party president Sonia Gandhi wrote to PM Modi to suggest ways to ensure food security for people affected by the lockdown due to coronavirus.

In the letter, Sonia Gandhi lauded the prime minister's decision to provide free of cost food grains, 5kg in addition to entitlement under the National Food Security Act(NFSA) from April to June.

The Congress president suggested that the provision of 10kg grains to NFSA beneficiaries should be extended for an additional period of three months, till September.

"Given the chronic economic distress faced by these beneficiaries the food entitlements may be provided free of cost," Sonia Gandhi said in the letter.

Gandhi also suggested that 10 kg grains may be provided free of cost for a period of six months to those who may be facing food insecurity but not holding ration cards.

Sonai Gandhi raised the issue of migrant workers without NFSA cards and "many deserving people who have been excluded from the NFSA lists".