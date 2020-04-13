Farmers stare at bleak future amid nationwide coronavirus lockdown 

Farmers across the country are staring at a bleak future as they are not able to sell their yields due to nation-wide coronavirus lockdown.

Growers of marigold and rose in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh said that their flowers are drying up in the field as markets are shut due to coronavirus lockdown.

"Flowers are drying up in the field as we are unable to sell them, leading us to huge losses," a farmer says.

The story is not different in Karnataka.

Banana farmers in Shivamogga in Karnataka say their crop is rotting and they are incurring losses amid lockdown.

Vijayendra, a farmer says, "Local buyers are asking to sell bananas at Rs 5/4 per kg which is impossible for us. I don't know what we can do."

Similarly, potters in Odisha are facing losses due to the lockdown.

S Maduli, a porter says, "On Maha Bishuba Sankranti (Odia New Year) every year we sell clay items. But this year due to coronavirus we don't have customers and our businesses are suffering. The government should help us"

The total number of deaths rose to 308. 35 died in last 24 hours; India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has risen to 9152 (including 7987 active cases, 856 cured/discharged/migrated and 308 deaths), according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.