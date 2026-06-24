/Thousands join traditional 8th Muharram procession in Srinagar amid tight security

Thousands of Shia mourners today participated in the traditional 8th Muharram procession in the heart of Srinagar city. Amid a multi-layered security arrangement, mourners in the Kashmir Valley were allowed to take out the procession along its traditional route from Guru Bazar to Dalgate for the fourth consecutive year. The procession commenced early in the morning from Guru Bazar and passed through Badshah Kadal, Jehangir Chowk, and Maulana Azad Road before culminating at Dalgate. Mourners were seen carrying black standards, Iranian flags, and posters depicting revered religious figures as they marched in remembrance of the martyrs of Karbala.

Volunteers from across the Kashmir Valley set up refreshment stalls along the route, distributing water, juices, and other beverages to participants. Medical camps and service stalls were also established at various locations to assist mourners throughout the procession.

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''As you know, today marks the eighth of Muharram, and the procession is being taken out from Guru Bazar to Dalgate. This is the fourth consecutive year that permission has been granted to the Shia community to hold this procession. We are very pleased and grateful, as earlier such processions were not allowed. We sincerely thank the administration for making the necessary arrangements and directing the traffic police to facilitate the event. Traffic has been regulated smoothly, and there have been no major hindrances along the route. We also appreciate the efforts of the volunteers who have set up stalls to assist mourners, as well as the medical teams that have established free medical camps to provide healthcare services during the procession," said Abrar Ali, a mourner.

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To provide relief from the summer heat, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation deployed water sprinklers along the entire route. Authorities had made elaborate security and civic arrangements for the smooth conduct of the event. Traffic diversions remained in force on major roads connected to the procession route, while designated parking areas were set up for participants arriving from different districts.

Medical teams were stationed at multiple locations to respond to any emergencies. Security forces had granted permission for the procession subject to strict conditions, including a prohibition on international or anti-administration slogans, speeches, and propaganda. Authorities also emphasised the importance of maintaining communal harmony, respecting national symbols, and refraining from any activity that could undermine public order and security.

"Since the ban on this procession was lifted, we have witnessed thousands of people participating every year. As you can see, volunteers from across Kashmir have set up service camps along the route. Whether it is providing refreshments, offering medical assistance, or supporting mourners in various ways, these facilities are available throughout the procession. Their dedication reflects the spirit of service and community that is an integral part of this occasion," said Syed Shahbaz Hussaini, Mourner.

Many participants expressed gratitude to the Jammu and Kashmir administration and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for the arrangements and security measures put in place for the occasion.