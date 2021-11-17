This unique wedding in India had Marx and Lenin as guests

India is famous for its rich culture and diversity. A wedding in the southern part of the country was an amalgamation of the Communist Party.

Among the wedding guests of this unique wedding were Marx, Lenin, and Ho Chi Minh. Their friend Engels was tying the knot.

However, none of them are from Germany, Russia, or Vietnam as people would generally assume upon hearing those names.

As per the newspaper Mathrubhumi, while Engels and Lenin are brothers, Marx and Ho Chi Minh are the sons of a local party activist.

What they have in common is that they all are active members of the Communist Party.

A similar incident had taken place in June when Socialism married off in front of brothers Communism, Leninism, and Marxism.

The bride, called P. Mamata Banerjee, is also named after a female politician in the state of Western Bengal.

Interestingly, she is responsible for ending decades of communist rule in the state back in 2011.

Revolutionary names like Stalin and Trotsky popular are extremely popular in Southern India.

In the last six decades, the hammer and the sickle have ruled in the state of Kerala. This inclination towards the Soviet Union began during the Cold War.

