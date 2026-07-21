/'This is gundagardi': Uttarakhand HC questions detention of UPP leader heading to join CJP protest

The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday (July 21) questioned the Uttarakhand Police's decision to detain Uttarakhand Parivartan Party chief Prabhat Dhyani after he indicated on social media that he would join the youth-led protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

A Bench comprising Justices Ravindra Maithani and Siddhartha Sah criticised the state government's action and observed that it appeared to have engaged in hooliganism.

"It is gundagardi (hooliganism) ... What is the lawful direction (did Dhyani disobey to detain him), sir? What is the lawful direction to your police officer? 'You don't go to Delhi, you don't go to join the march'?" remarked Justice Maithani, as per Live Law.

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The bench expressed strong displeasure over the police action during the hearing.

“What are you doing in this country? Are you here to protect the government's image or individuals' constitutional rights? The way the police is behaving is absurd!” the court remarked, Live Law reported.

Police detained Dhyani at Rishikesh Railway Station that evening while he was travelling to Delhi. His associate, Lal Mani, later approached the High Court with a petition seeking his release and challenging the legality of his detention.

The court's observations came a day after the CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march over alleged NEET UG irregularities and demands for wider education reforms led to clashes in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on Wednesday a public interest litigation alleging that Delhi Police used excessive force against protesters during the Parliament March.

The matter came before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia. The petitioner's counsel sought urgent listing, saying the plea raised serious concerns over the alleged use of excessive force against protesters taking part in the march.

Responding to the request, the bench remarked, "Don't drag the Court into all this," but agreed to list the matter for hearing on Wednesday.