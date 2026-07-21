/Horsetrading, bribery allegations, hate speech and two arrests: TVK vs DMK rivalry is roiling Tamil Nadu politics

Bribery investigations, horse-trading allegations and the arrests of two Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLAs have deepened the political confrontation between Tamil Nadu's ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, and the opposition led by M.K. Stalin. DMK legislator GV Markandeyan's arrest on Monday (Jul 20) is the latest flashpoint in the south Indian state's politics. TVK says it is cracking down on corruption, horse-trading and inflammatory political speech, while the DMK argues that the government is selectively targeting opposition leaders soon after coming to power.

GV Markandeyan and Radhakrishnan arrests

G.V. Markandeyan, the DMK MLA from Vilathikulam, was arrested over allegedly abusive and threatening remarks against Chief Minister Vijay. During a DMK public meeting in Kovilpatti, Markandeyan allegedly warned that Vijay's "bones would not remain intact". Markandeyan was arrested following a omplaint by a TVK functionary. The Thoothukudi District Crime Branch registered a case under provisions relating to defamation, intentional insult and criminal intimidation. Markandeyan was remanded to 15 days of judicial custody. DMK supporters protested and attempted to block the police vehicle.

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Markandeyan was picked up by police just days after the arrest of Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, the DMK MLA from Tiruchendur and a former minister. At a DMK meeting in Authoor on 20 June, Radhakrishnan allegedly made derogatory remarks about Vijay, including references to a photograph involving actor Trisha Krishnan.

Police registered a case on intentional insult and promoting enmity. During the arrest on July 3, Radhakrishnan reportedly requested permission to travel in his own vehicle but the police instead took him in an official vehicle as supporters gathered at the spot.

DMK calls crackdown political vendetta

The DMK has condemned the arrests of Markandeyan and Radhakrishnan. It has accused the TVK government of using the police to silence political opponents. Stalin described the action as evidence of a "police regime" targeting opposition voices instead of addressing governance issues. TVK said the arrests are part of routine law enforcement against hate speech and criminal intimidation.

Intense political battle in Tamil Nadu since the horse-trading allegations

Since Vijay assumed office, the political confrontation has been marked by allegations of an attempted horse-trading operation targeting the ruling TVK. It started after TVK MLA N Elaiyaraja alleged that he was offered Rs 35 crore to vote against the Assembly Speaker as part of a bid to destabilise the Vijay government. He also claimed that other MLAs were offered up to Rs 50 crore.

Several alleged intermediaries were arrested, with investigators naming DMK MLA V. Senthil Balaji and his brother, Ashok Kumar, during the probe. Both secured anticipatory bail from the Madras High Court. The investigation is continuing.