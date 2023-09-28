'Third gender' category should be provided for civil service aspirants: NHRC

India's National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has suggested the government that 'third gender' should be added as a category in order to facilitate individuals from the transgender community to seek civil service jobs in the country by appearing for the entrance examinations.

Jobs in India's civil services are considered prestigious and can be earned by clearing the highly competitive exam held by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

In spite of the efforts for social sensitisation, members of transgender community face social stigma, isolation in the country and the cumulative effect of these social factors may result in them being unable to avail opportunities that are usually available for other citizens relatively easily.

The NHRC released its advisory for central and state governments earlier this month (September 15) with a view to 'enhance the welfare and rights’ of transgender community.

The NHRC has made 32 recommendations that pertain to employment, welfare, education, inclusivity, healthcare and grievance redressal. The commission has advised centre and state governments to implement the suggestions in "letter and spirit".

The rights panel has also made more recommendations for the welfare of transgender community. NHRC has recommended authorities to set up old age homes for transgender persons and also an “exclusive platform” for them to showcase their talent during cultural events.

NHRC has also suggested that a provision for monetary grant for sex change should be made. Even provsion of free sex reassignment surgery should be considered at government hospitals.

The NHRC recommended holding regular sensitisation programmes on sexual orientation and gender identity for people working with transgender persons.

A ‘Grievance Redressal Cell’ with at least one transgender person should be set up in organisations, the advisory said.

