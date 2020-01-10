'There are no takers for your malware': India blasts Pakistan at UN debate

"There are no takers for your malware" were the words of Indian ambassador to the United Nations as he gave a befitting reply to Pakistan after the country raised the issue of Kashmir yet again.

"One delegation that epitomizes the dark arts has, yet again, displayed its wares by peddling falsehoods earlier today. These we dismiss with disdain. My simple response to Pakistan is even though it is late, neighbour, heal thyself of your malaise. There are no takers here for your malware," India’s Ambassador & Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin said on Thursday while addressing UN Security Council in a open debate.

Akbaruddin's strong response came after Pakistan's ambassador to the UN Munir Akram raised the Kashmir issue during an open debate of the UN council. Akram also spoke on abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, communication restrictions in the valley and the capture of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman last year by Pakistan.

The Pakistani envoy urged the UN to take decisive measure for preventing a war between India and Pakistan.

The Indian envoy also said that the UN council is facing "identity" and "relevance" crisis among others.

"It is increasingly acknowledged that the Council faces crises of identity and legitimacy, as well as relevance and performance. The globalisation of terror networks; the weaponisation of new technologies; the inability to counter those resorting to subversive statecraft are showing up the shortcomings of the Council," Akbaruddin said.

