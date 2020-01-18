There are no hindrances: Namal Rajapaksa on superstar Rajinikanth's visit to Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan government has cleared the air over Tamil superstar and politician Rajinikanth's possible visit to the island nation.

Namal Rajapaksa, son of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, put out a tweet denying reports that Rajinikanth has not been given a visa to the country.

He said that the reports of denial of visa were nothing but rumours.

Namal said that both he and his father are big fans of Rajinikanth and if he wished to visit Sri Lanka, there will be no hindrances.

Recently reports had emerged that the actor-turned-politician was denied a visa to Sri Lanka for some unknown reasons.

News about #Indian veteran actor #Rajnikanth’s visa to enter #Srilanka been denied is nothing but a rumor. Both my father and I, like the many other Sri Lankan’s islandwise are huge fans of his films. If he wishes to visit #lka there will be no hindrances. https://t.co/pGxaq6VuGy — Namal Rajapaksa (@RajapaksaNamal) January 18, 2020 ×

There was some speculation that the denial was following the visit of a Sri Lankan politician to Rajinikanth.

Former chief minister of Sri Lanka's northern province Justice CV Wigneswaran briefed Rajinikanth on the issues faced by Tamilians in Sri Lanka.

Tamilians are a minority in the island nation and have faced persecution at the hands of the majority Sinhalese community.

With the coming of the Rajapaksas at the helm, the domination of Sinhalas has increased. Recently practice signing of the national anthem in Tamil was also dropped.