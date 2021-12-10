The India story has clear message to the world: PM Modi says democracy has delivered, will continue to deliver

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (December 10) said that the Indian story has a clear message to the world that democracy can deliver, has delivered and will continue to deliver. He added that centuries of colonial rule could not suppress the democratic spirit of the Indian people.

While speaking during at 'Summit for Democracy', via video conferencing, PM Modi said the concept of democracy is just not about of, by or for the people but also with the people and within the people.

PM Modi said that India's independence from oppressive British rule led to an unparalleled story in democratic nation-building over the last 75 years.

The Indian PM said that he is proud to represent the world's largest democracy at the 'Summit of Democracy'

"The structural features like multi-party elections, independent judiciary, and free media - are important instruments of democracy. However, the basic strength of democracy is the spirit and ethos that lie within our citizens and our societies," said PM Modi.

On the ending note PM Modi said that India would be happy to share its expertise in holding free and fair elections, and in enhancing transparency in all areas of governance through innovative digital solutions.

"We must also jointly shape global norms for emerging technologies like social media and crypto-currencies, so that they are used to empower democracy, not to undermine it," PM Modi said.

The United States President Biden kicked off the first-ever summit for democracy on Thursday and around 80 world leaders attended the opening remarks virtually.

The main focus of the summit is to create a common platform for the world to focus on challenges and opportunities facing democracies.

It will also provide a platform for leaders to announce both individual and collective commitments, reforms, and initiatives to defend democracy and human rights at home and abroad.

Important to note that China was not invited to the summit while Pakistan had declined to participate without divulging details.

Ahead of his participation in the Summit for Democracy hosted by the United States President Joe Biden, PM Modi had tweeted, "Happy to have participated in the Summit for Democracy at the invitation of President Biden. As the world's largest democracy, India stands ready to work with our partners to strengthen democratic values globally, including in multilateral fora."

The prime minister had further stated that technology firms should contribute to preserving democratic societies as technology has the ability to impact democracy "positively or negatively", Modi had said at the virtual summit.

Biden hosted the Summit for Democracy and representatives from over a hundred countries are attending it.