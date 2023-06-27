Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

An unidentified terrorist was killed and a policeman was wounded in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district in the early hours of Tuesday, said the police.

Police further added that the terrorist's identity and affiliation were being ascertained and that incriminating materials like arms and ammunition were recovered from him.

The encounter began in the early hours of Tuesday at Hoowra village in Kulgam district.

Kashmir Police Zone tweeted: “Encounter has started at Hoowra village of #Kulgam district. Police & Security Forces are on the job. One JKP personnel got injured. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow.”

Providing an update on the encounter, it said, “01 local terrorists neutralised. Identification & affiliation are being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on.” #KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 local #terrorist neutralised. Identification & affliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/f2AdOK0nqa — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 26, 2023 × Police gun down 4 terrorists in Kupwara On Friday, police gunned down four terrorists in the Kala Jungle of the Machhal sector of Jammu and Kashmir in a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu Kashmir police.

"In a joint operation, Army and Police have killed four #terrorists in Kala

Jungle of Machhal sector in #Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from POJK," Jammu and Kashmir police said in a tweet.

The police in an official statement, said that huge quantities of drugs and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists.

As per the statement, the recovered items included 9 AK series rifles, 14 AK magazines, 228 rounds of assorted ammunition, 3 pistols, and 55 suspected narcotic packets.

"During the intervening night of 22/23 June, alert troops of the Indian Army detected suspicious movement in the general area Kala Jungle along the Line of Control in Machhal Sector. Ambushes were sited and tracking of the terrorist movement was carried out during the night. At around 0430 hours, four terrorists were observed crossing the line of control from Pakistan. They were engaged upon coming in effective range by the Ambush parties", the statement read.

The officials said that on Thursday Anantnag Police arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)-associated terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition in the Bijbhera area of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies)

