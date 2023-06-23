Indian forces eliminate four terrorists during HM Amit Shah's J&K visit

On a day when India's Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in India's north, four terrorists were killed in a joint operation of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian army along the Line of Control with Pakistan, Kupwara's Machil sector.

The operation 'Kala Jungle' was started after the forces got a tip off about the presence of terrorists in the area who were trying to Infiltrate from across the border of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

''Operation Kala Jungle, Macchal, Kupwara. In a joint operation launched by Indian Army and Jammu Kashmir Police, an infiltration bid was foiled today by alert troops along LOC in Macchal Sector, Kupwara. Four terrorists eliminated and war-like stores have been recovered. Operation in progress, '' said the Defence Spokesperson of Indian Army.

This is the third operation on the Line of Control in the month of June.

Eleven terrorists have been killed in the three operations carried out by security forces close to Line of Control in North Kashmir.

The first operation was in the Machil sector where two terrorists were killed, the second operation was in Kupwara where five foreign terrorists were killed and in today's operations four terrorist bodies have been recovered from the operation site so far. Amit Shah's Jammu Kashmir visit The Indian army says the search in the area still continues.

Meanwhile, The Indian Home Minister Amit Shah is on a visit to the Union Territory where he will be inaugurating various developmental projects. Home Minister Shri Amit Shah will pay floral tributes to the BJP ideologue Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee after landing in Jammu region. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects in Jammu.

Later, he will be landing in Srinagar where he will be inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for various development projects at Raj Bhawan Auditorium, Srinagar. He will also be attending the Vitasta Cultural Festival organized by the Union Ministry of Culture in Srinagar.

The Home Minister will also take stock and security review of the arrangements made with regard to Amarnath Yatra.