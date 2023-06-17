India: Infiltration bids made from across border to keep terror alive in J-K, says DGP

The Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen an increase in Infiltration bids from across the border in the last few months. Around a dozen infiltration bids have taken place on the Line of Control and international border. Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh while interacting with media said that the ceasefire agreement is being respected by both sides but there are continuous attempts of infiltration from across the border.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police DG said that to keep terrorism alive in the Union territory, such attempts are being made from across continuously. On June 16, two Infiltration attempts were made on the LoC and international border in Poonch and Kupwara sectors. 5 terrorists were killed in the bid that was foiled in the Kupwara sector, while a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the Poonch sector.

''There were two infiltration bids at two locations in the Union territory yesterday, One was at the Poonch sector and another one was at Kupwara where terrorists were trying to infiltrate. In Pooch the attempt was foiled before they could enter our territory. We recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from them. In Kupwara, 5 terrorists who had come from Pakistan were killed," said Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh.

"The militancy is dying and finishing, and attempts are being made by various Pakistani agencies to keep it alive, but our anti-infiltration grid is completely secured. We have foiled around half a dozen attempts like these and some of the attempts were successful," he added.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, terrorism in the valley is dying a slow death and the dividends of peace are being enjoyed by the youth of the union territory. The police say that the children in the valley are going to school without disruptions and tourists are arriving in huge numbers.

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have foiled the majority of infiltration bids but there have been some successful attempts where terrorists have managed to sneak into the union territory.

''Ceasefire agreement is being respected on either side, but in between some activities and some infiltration bids have taken place, especially in Rajouri Poonch and Kupwara sector. We have taken action against the infiltrating groups, and I am sure that the higher-level people would understand that it has brought good dividends, peace, and stability to the region. Although attempts have been made the number of people who have been able to infiltrate is very low. I also congratulate the youth of Kashmir and Jammu who have understood the evil design of our adversary and chosen peace over death and destruction, '' DGP added.