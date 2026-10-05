/Terror networks under pressure: Security forces record major gains in J&K in 2026

Security forces have scored significant successes in the fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir in 2026, with a sustained crackdown targeting terrorist networks, their support structures and terror financing channels marking one of the most intensive phases of counter-terror operations in recent years. Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified their crackdown on terror and narco-terror networks, with police reporting 3,257 cases, nearly 4,000 arrests and the attachment of 288 properties between April and September 2026. The figures were released after a major counter-terror operation in central Kashmir’s Budgam district in which top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Hashim Moosa, also known as Fauji Musa, was killed.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, joint operations involving the J&K Police, Indian Army and CRPF during the period targeted foreign terrorists, local support networks and terror logistics across the Kashmir Valley, Pir Panjal and Jammu regions. Security forces have also significantly intensified their crackdown on narco-terror networks in the Valley over the past six months, arresting thousands of people and registering more than 3,000 cases as part of efforts to disrupt terror financing and logistical networks.

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''I would like to tell you that the anti-drug campaign which you launched from Jammu in the month of April has, so far, resulted in 3,207 cases being registered. More than 2,500 of these cases have already been disposed of. Approximately 4,000 people have been arrested, and 170 convictions have been secured. As far as property attachments are concerned, we are number one in the entire country this time. A total of 288 properties have been attached, with a combined value of more than ₹178 crore. Cash seizures of more than ₹80 lakh have also been made. Furthermore, we are ranked first in the entire country in FIT-NDPS, with 146 people booked under it,'' said Nalin Prabhat, DG JK Police.

Operation Sheruwali, launched in May 2026, focused on tracking foreign terrorist commanders and locating hideouts in high-altitude areas of Central and North Kashmir. Security forces also intensified searches and cordon operations across the forested areas of Poonch, Rajouri and Kishtwar.

Police said five terrorists were killed in four operations across Jammu and Kashmir in September. Hashim Musa was killed in one operation, while an LeT operative identified as Yasir was killed on September 4 during Operation Asdhar. In another intelligence-based operation in the forests of Udhampur, two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, identified as Saddam and Mustafa, were killed. Security forces recovered M4 carbines, AK-series rifles, pistols, grenades and other communication and explosive material.

Police have also stepped up action against drug networks allegedly linked to terror financing. In Srinagar, four immovable properties worth ₹7.11 crore were recently attached in a case involving an inter-state narco-terror module.

“We have recovered ₹90 lakh in cash, along with one kilogram of gold, a pistol and heroin. The scale of the operation is significant. Srinagar Police has busted this well-established module, through which illegal and banned drugs were being brought in from various states. We have exposed the entire network. We have also seized vehicles and frozen bank accounts linked to the operation. This year alone, Srinagar Police has attached properties worth ₹120 crore. We are committed to dismantling the entire ecosystem involved in drug trafficking and ensuring that such networks are brought to justice.” said GVN Sundeep, SSP Srinagar.