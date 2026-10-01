/J&K on heightened alert after major encounter; security intensified across districts

Security has been intensified across Jammu and Kashmir following a major encounter in which Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Hashim Moosa was killed by security forces.

Following the operation, security has been stepped up across several districts of the Union Territory, with an increased deployment of security personnel, additional checkpoints and more security vehicles positioned along roads connecting different districts.

In Katra, security arrangements have been further strengthened ahead of the Navratri festivities, which begin on October 11.

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Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a comprehensive review of security and traffic arrangements in Katra, covering the town, the pilgrimage route, base-camp parking areas, service points, and key entry and exit locations.

Authorities have also increased patrolling and established additional checkpoints at several locations across the Kashmir Valley. Security measures have been strengthened along major routes connecting Srinagar with other districts, with increased deployment of security forces and checkpoints to monitor the movement of people and vehicles.

The heightened security arrangements come amid preparations for the upcoming Navratri period, when a large number of pilgrims are expected to visit the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra.