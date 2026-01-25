/Tejashwi Yadav appointed RJD’s national working president; sister Rohini Acharya criticises move

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday announced the appointment of former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav as the party’s national working president, signalling a generational shift in leadership. The appointment was announced during the inaugural session of the RJD’s national executive meeting, where party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav handed over the appointment letter to son Tejashwi in the presence of Rabri Devi and senior leaders.

“Dawn of a New Era! Shri Tejashwi Yadav Ji has been appointed as the National Executive President of Rashtriya Janata Dal,” the party posted on its official X handle.

Tejashwi, the youngest son of the chief minister couple, has always been the de facto leader of the party after his father, despite having an elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, who was thrown out of the party last year.

The post of a national working president in RJD was created for Tejashwi in the party’s organisational setup after poor performance in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The RJD, which led the Mahagathbandhan alliance along with the Congress, managed to win only 25 of the 143 seats it contested. Tejashwi won from the Raghopur seat.

‘Coronation of a prince-turned-puppet,’ says sister Rohini Acharya

Tejashwi’s appointment assumes significance as it comes months after a public dispute with his sister, Rohini Acharya, who promptly termed the appointment as the “coronation of a prince-turned-puppet.”

“At the pinnacle of politics, in a way, the grand finale of a man’s glorious innings, congratulations to the sycophants and the ‘infiltrator gang’ on the coronation of the prince who they turned into a puppet,” she said in a post on X.

Hours before the RJD’s national executive meeting in Patna on Sunday, Rohini alleged that the party’s control had slipped into the “hands of infiltrators and conspirators” whose sole aim, she claimed, was to destroy “Laluvad”.

“Today, the real command of the party – known for fighting for the rights of the downtrodden – lies in the hands of infiltrators and conspirators sent by opponents. Their sole objective is to destroy ‘Laluvad’… such people seem to have succeeded to a great extent in their dirty motives,” she wrote.

“They misbehave with those who speak for ‘Laluism’ and the party’s interests. They indulge in rude behaviour with the people who think for the betterment of the party. If ‘he’ maintains silence, then the charge and accusation of complicity with the gang plotting against the party and ‘Laluvad’ stands automatically proven,” she claimed.

After RJD lost in the Bihar assembly elections last year, Rohini announced that she was “quitting politics” and severed ties with the family.

Lalu’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, was expelled from RJD for 6 years over his ‘irresponsible behaviour’, after which he formed his own party the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD).