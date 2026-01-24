/‘Carney is sorely mistaken’: Trump threatens Canada with 100% tariff if it strikes trade deal with China

US President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to impose a 100% tariff on Canada if it strikes a trade deal with China and warned Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney that a deal with Beijing would endanger his country.

“China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life,” Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

“If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A,” the US president added.

Trump further suggested that China would try to use Canada to evade US tariffs. “If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a ‘Drop Off Port’ for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken,” Trump said.

During a recent visit to China, PM Carney had called the Asian superpower a “reliable and predictable partner” and more recently at Davos, he encouraged European leaders to seek investment from the world’s second-largest economy.

Trump on Thursday withdrew an invitation for Canada to join his Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts after Carney openly decried powerful nations using economic integration as weapons and tariffs as leverage in his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Trump’s threat signals a hardline stance against deeper Canada-China trade ties and renewed protectionist pressure on key US allies.

Last week, Carney had announced in a post on X, “We’ve secured a new trade agreement with China—unlocking more than $7 billion in export markets for Canadian workers and businesses.”