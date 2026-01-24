/US under ‘State of Emergency’ as ‘extremely dangerous’ winter storm hits America; millions at risk. Details inside

America is facing a brutal winter storm that started on Friday (Jan 23), making over 200 million residents deal with the freezing weather and heavy snow. As per the experts, the storm will sweep through much of the United States, leaving "extremely dangerous" conditions in its wake. The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that the Arctic blast will bring sub-zero temperatures and wind chills, which "pose a life-threatening risk of hypothermia and frostbite to exposed skin".

Meanwhile, the US transportation officials - including the authorities in several major cities - have warned of weekend travel disruption, delays and cancellations.

The path of the storm

Authorities have forecast the storm to move across the US, blanketing cities including Memphis, Nashville, Washington, DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York with snow. Meanwhile, the Southern Rockies and Plains are expected to face heavy snow that will travel into the Mid-Atlantic and reach the Northeast.

Parts of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including New York City, could see between 10 and 14 inches of snow starting early on Sunday and lasting through Monday, the NWS predicted.

How are states bracing?

Governors of several US states, like Arkansas, Georgia, Texas, North Carolina, and South Carolina, have already announced states of emergency. In a press conference on Friday (Jan 23), the New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the state has more than 1,600 snowploughs and 114,000 tonnes of salt on hand for the storm. She added that the storm will leave no corner of the state "immune from feeling the effect of Mother Nature's wrath".