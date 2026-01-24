/77th Republic Day of India: Date, time, significance, history- Everything you need to know about 26th January

India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, marking another significant moment in the history of its democracy. Republic Day is the commemoration of the adoption of the Indian Constitution, which transformed India into a sovereign and socialist republic.

Republic Day: Date, Time and Venue

The Republic Day 2026 will be celebrated across the nation at every state, district, town, school, college and office. In New Delhi, there will be a grand celebration in Kartvya Path, New Delhi.

Parade Time: 9:30 AM

Gates open for spectators: 7:00 AM

Add WION as a Preferred Source

History of the Republic Day

The Republic Day was selected to officially bring the constitution into full force to honour the declaration of Purna Swaraj, i.e. independence, on January 26, 1930. The Republic Day is the commemoration of the Indian Constitution. Even though the country gained its independence from British Colonial rule on August 15, 1947, it did't have a proper governing structure. Dr BR Ambedkar took up the task of drafting the constitution. He was the chairman of the drafting committee and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. The drafting of the Constitution over the next two years. It took 2 years, 11 months and 18 days to complete, and it was adopted by the constituent assembly on November 26, 1949. Later, it came into full force on January 26, 1950.

Significance of Republic Day

The Republic Day is the celebration of Indian constitution. It represents constitutional supremacy in the country and fermented the democratic values and rights of every individual living in the nation. It enshrined the rule of law, granted political freedom, marking a transition from colonial rule to self-governance. The Republic Day is a reminder for every citizen to uphold every constitutional institution.