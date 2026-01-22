/Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2026: 10 Powerful Quotes by Netaji That Inspire the Nation

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was one of the most prominent freedom fighters of India and the founder of the Indian National Army. He sacrificed his life in the Indian freedom struggle. Every year, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate his sacrifice. His nationalism is the embodiment of dedication, virtue, righteousness and sacrifice. Here are the 10 famous Netaji quotes that inspire the nation till today.
10 Powerful Quotes by Netaji
- “It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood, and I will give you freedom!"
- “No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions.”
- “It is our duty to pay for our liberty with our own blood.”
- “We should have but one desire today – the desire to die so that India may live.”
- "Victory or defeat is not important, but the fight itself is everything."
- “Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong.”
- “One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.”
- "Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle - if there are no risks to be taken."
- "Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes."
- “Freedom is not given, it is taken.”