SHOCKING: Andhra woman, 3 others arrested for allegedly injecting HIV into ex-lover's wife in Kurnool

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Jan 25, 2026, 16:13 IST | Updated: Jan 25, 2026, 16:13 IST
Representational Image. Photograph: (Freepik)

Four individuals, including a woman, were arrested for reportedly injecting an HIV injection into a doctor in Andhra Pradesh, who is said to be the wife of the woman's ex-lover, police said on Sunday. The accused were identified as 34-year old B Boya Vasundhara, a resident of Kurnool; 40-year-old Konge Jyothi, a nurse at a private hospital in Adoni, and her two children, who are in their 20s.

Police stated that they were arrested on January 24. "After conspiring with three others and staging a road accident, Vasundhara allegedly injected HIV into a doctor, who is the wife of her former lover," the official told the news agency PTI.

Police added that the accused found HIV-infected blood samples from patients getting treated at a government hospital. However, the accused claimed that the samples were required for research purposes. The accused further said that they had stored the infected blood in a refrigerator and later injected the HIV sample into the victim during the attack.

The accused conspired to separate the couple

Unable to accept that her former partner had married another woman, the accused reportedly plotted to separate the couple and injected the victim with an HIV virus while feigning assistance after staging a road accident, police said.

The incident took place at around 2.30 pm on January 9 when the victim, an assistant professor at a private medical college in Kurnool, was riding home on a scooter for lunch after duty. According to police, two individuals on a motorcycle deliberately collided with her scooter near the KC Canal at Vinayak Ghat, causing her to fall and suffer injuries. The accused then approached her, pretending to offer help.

Police further said that while trying to put the injured woman into an autorickshaw, Vasundhara allegedly injected her with HIV and fled after the victim raised an alarm. The victim’s husband, who is also a doctor, filed a complaint at the Kurnool III Town Police Station on January 10. A case was subsequently registered under Sections 126(2), 118(1), 272 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...

