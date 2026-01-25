/Why Waffle House shut down during storm is big warning sign for US

United States is currently dealing with winter storms that hit the region on Friday (Jan 23). Over 200 million residents have been alerted, and multiple states have already announced a state of emergency. Amid this, one thing that has grabbed the attention is Waffle House in the US. Whenever a major storm hits America, be it a hurricane, blizzard, or severe flooding, the disaster management authorities first see if the Waffle House is open or closed. This is not a myth or an internet joke. This is something known as the “Waffle House Index".

What is the Waffle House Index?

The Waffle House index is an informal term coined by the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assess the severity of a disaster. Waffle House is a 24/7 diner chain with more than 2,000 locations in the US. It is famous for staying open even in severe conditions. The company has a strong disaster-preparedness system, including backup generators, storm-specific menus, and rapid response teams. Hence, when the Waffle House is closed - it's a big deal for Americans.

What does it mean if Waffle House is closed?

If a Waffle House is closed in any area of the US, it signals severe infrastructure damage. The damage includes: power outages, flooded roads, lack of clean water, and unsafe conditions for staff and customers.

How does FEMA see it?

In terms of FEMA, this condition is categorised in three stages:

Green: Restaurant open with full menu — situation manageable

Yellow: Open but limited menu — moderate damage

Red: Closed — serious disaster, long recovery expected

What's the current situation?

As per the New York Post, Waffle House in South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Mississippi either locked their doors or halted operations.

Why is Waffle House used as a benchmark?