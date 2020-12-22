Tech industry at forefront of solving global problems but India wants to do more: Modi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the India International Science Festival said all efforts are being made to make the country "the most trustworthy centre for scientific learning."

"India has a rich legacy in science, technology and innovation. Our scientists have done path-breaking research. Our tech industry is at the forefront of solving global problems but India wants to do more," PM Modi said.

"The way we have achieved success in the space sector, the same we have to achieve success in the area of deep sea," the Indian prime minister said while asserting that the country is running the Deep Ocean Mission for this purpose.

The Indian prime minister thanked the outgoing Trump administration for conferring Legion of Merit while stating that it "recognises the efforts of the people of India & the US to improve bilateral tie"

"The 21st century presents both unprecedented challenges as well as opportunities. The India-US relationship can leverage the vast potential of our people's unique strengths to provide global leadership for the benefit of the entire humanity."

President Trump had presented the Legion of Merit to Indian prime minister "for his leadership in elevating the US-India strategic partnership."

Trump also presented the Legion of Merit to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.