AMU alumni represent rich heritage, the culture of India': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) via video conferencing and released a postal stamp during the event.

“The history of education attached to AMU buildings is India's valuable heritage...I often meet AMU alumni during my foreign visits, who very proudly say that they've studied from AMU,” the PM said.

“Today, people who have been trained by AMU are among the best places in India as well as hundreds of countries in the world. The educated people of AMU represent the culture of India, wherever they are in the world,” PM Modi said on Tuesday.

He also said that in the past 100 years, AMU has worked to empower India's relations with many countries in the world.

"In its 100 years of history, AMU has crafted and polished millions of lives, giving them modern and scientific thinking and inspiring them to do something for the society and the nation,” he said.

