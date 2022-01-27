Tatas introduce 'enhanced meal service' on Air India flights

Set to take over Air India from the Indian government, the Tata Group has taken first step towards managing the carrier by introducing "enhanced meal service" on four flights that will operate from Mumbai today (January 27) onwards.

The "enhanced meal service" will be provided on four flights -- AI864 (Mumbai-Delhi), AI687 (Mumbai-Delhi), AI945 (Mumbai-Abu Dhabi) and AI639 (Mumbai-Bengaluru) -- on Thursday, the takeover will take place after Thursday, as per officials.

After a competitive bidding process, the government had on October 8 last year sold Air India to Talace Private Limited -- a subsidiary of the Tata Group's holding company -- for Rs 18,000 crore.

The officials said the new date from which all Air India flights will fly under "Tata Group's banner or aegis" will be told to the employees later.

The "enhanced meal service" will be served on Mumbai-Newark flight and five Mumbai-Delhi flights on Friday, they noted.

The "enhanced meal service" -- devised by the Tata Group officials -- will be expanded to more flights in a staggered and phased manner, the officials added.

News agency IANS on Thursday quoted highly placed sources to say that Chairman of Tata Group N. Chandrasekaran was in national capital to meet key Central government officials before the formal handing over ceremony.

Earlier this week, in a communication to the airlines employees, a senior Air India official wrote: "The disinvestment of Air India is now decided to be on January 27, 2022.

"The closing balance sheet as on January 20 has to be provided today, i.e., January 24, so that it can be reviewed by Tatas and any changes can be effected on Wednesday."

The communication, which was reviewed by IANS, was sent to the employees by Director of Finance, Vinod Hejmadi.

The communication further read: "The next three days will be hectic for our department and I request all of you to give your best in these last three-four days before we get divested. We may have to work till late in the night to complete the task given to us."

Last month, the Competition Commission of India approved the acquisition of Air India, Air India Express and Air India SATS Airport Services by Talace, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons.

