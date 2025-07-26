/Tamil Nadu minister responds to viral video and drug use allegations

An old video of Tamil Nadu’s Human Resources Minister D Sarath Kumar carefully handling a white powdery substance spread on the screen of a smartphone, using a payment card and a currency note, has gone viral. It was a coincidence that the old video went viral on the International Day Against Drug Abuse, when Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay flagged off and took part in a marathon to create awareness against abuse of drugs and narcotics substances. With serious allegations of drug abuse being made against him, Minister Sarath Kumar clarified that the white powdery substance was a medicine meant for his ailing child.

Confirming that the video featured him, Minister Sarath Kumar said that it was from an IPL cricket match that he witnessed in the stadium along with his family and friends, almost two years ago. Referring to the white powdery substance he is seen handling, he said that it was a medicine that he was preparing for his infant. He reasoned that the infant was not consuming the tablet, and that they had decided to crush the pill, mix it with water and then feed it to his child.

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Further, he expressed sorrow that an old video was being used now to make wrongful allegations of drug abuse against him. He also queried how narcotics substances could be used out in the open in a cricket stadium that is under police protection, in a stand where thousands of spectators are gathered.

“Minister Sarath has clarified that, it’s him in the video at Chepauk Stadium. We welcome that, now there’s no modicum of doubt regarding the identity. The Minister has also given an explanation that he was crushing tablets for his toddler. The only troubling aspect is that the minister’s action is eerily similar to how people snort drugs. CM Mr. Vijay is already on a warpath against drug menace. Isn’t his duty to clarify the doubt that’s cast upon his minister. The people of TN should not be left in a lingering doubt about the integrity of Mr. Sarath. In all fairness Mr. Vijay should order an investigation by a high-ranking police official, preferably from another state,” said Saravanan, a spokesperson of Tamil Nadu’s principal opposition party, the DMK.