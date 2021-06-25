Tamil Nadu lockdown extended till July 5; more relaxations granted for 11 hotspot districts

With daily COVID-19 cases hovering around the 6,000 mark, while showing a decreasing trend, the Tamil Nadu government has extended the existing lockdown till July 5. However, various new relaxations have been provided for all districts, in view of the gradually improving situation.

The ongoing lockdown was to come to an end at 6 am on June 28, Monday. As an abundant precaution, it must be noted that there are nine cases of the new Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.

Based on Covid caseloads, the government has grouped the districts into hotspots, moderate and low incidence districts.

As per the latest guidelines, the working hours of shops and establishments in the 11 hotspot districts have been increased till 7 pm. These hotspot districts are Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai.

In Chennai and adjoining three districts of Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur where there are less than 400 daily cases, the most number of relaxations have been provided. Private companies can function with 100 per cent strength; shopping malls can open, but only take-away will be permitted in food courts; large format stores selling clothes, jewellery can operate without air conditioning and allow 50 per cent capacity. Temples and other places of worship will also be allowed to function. Sports training facilities/camps can function and open-air sports events can be held without spectators.

In the remaining 23 districts, shops and establishments can be open till 7 pm and additional permission has been granted to open stores selling utensils, fancy items, photo/video studios, Xerox shops and tailoring shops etc.

Walkers will be permitted in all beaches across the state from 5 to 9 am, matchbox-making units can function with 100 per cent strength. Those in non-hotspot districts can travel for weddings without e-registration. However, those traveling for weddings between hotspot districts and those traveling from other moderate districts to hotspot districts will have to e-register. Only 50 members will be allowed to take part in a wedding event.

Travel to tourists destinations such as Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, Yercaud, Kuttraalam will be permitted only for Emergency purposes, based on e-passes obtained from respective district authorities.