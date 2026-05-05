/Tamil Nadu Election Results | Tiruppattur turns nail-biting: DMK minister loses by just one vote

The ruling ADMK has been ousted from Tamil Nadu and there's an contest that has turned out to be a nail-bitter. DMK minister KR Periyakaruppan, who contested from Tiruppattur Assembly constituency, lost by just one vote. He was a sitting minister but one vote decided that he would cease to be a member of the Assembly. He was defeated by a political newbie Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Seenivasa Sethupathy R. In MK Stalin's cabinet, Periyakaruppan served as the state’s Minister for Co-operatives. Sethupathy received a total of 83375 votes and KR Periyakaruppan fell just one vote short. This marks the first time since 2006 that Periyakaruppan has lost from the Tiruppattur constituency.

Even at the end of the penultimate round of counting, Periyakaruppan was leading by 30 votes. But, his TVK rival took the lead in the final round. Sethupathy secured 83,365 votes, narrowly defeating Periyakaruppan, who polled 83,364 votes.

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Moreover, DMK party chief and Tamil Nadu CM Stalin was also defeated in his bastion of Kolathur by TVK's VS Babu by a margin of 8795 votes. Stalin formally conceded defeat and congratulated the winners. "We bow to and accept the verdict of the people. Congratulations to the victors! In the past five years, we have created numerous projects and provided good governance to the people of Tamil Nadu. We have elevated Tamil Nadu in every way. In the electoral arena, we sought votes only by speaking of our achievements" he wrote in a post on X. DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said that the party has begun reviewing the reasons behind outgoing the DMK chief was defeated.

What is the final tally of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections?