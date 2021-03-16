Tamil Nadu Covid-19 spike: Chief secretary takes stock, authorities asked to intensify efforts

With election-bound southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu also reporting a significant spike in Covid-19 cases over the last 10 days, its chief secretary has asked authorities to intensify prevention efforts and to crack down on violators of mask-wearing and related Covid-19 safety norms.

Chief secretary Rajeev Ranjan held a meeting with top officials from civic authorities, police, health, revenue departments and the district administration. The reasons for the current spike are public and private events, schools, banks etc, where mask-wearing and physical distancing norms are violated, in addition to flouting of home quarantine norms.

To enforce Covid norms and increase efforts towards controlling the pandemic, the chief secretary ordered that the violators of Covid protocols be fined under the Public Health Act. Resumption of temperature screening and availability of sanitiser be ensured at all workplaces, factories and hotels, it was recommended.

Government authorities have been instructed to ensure that the norms are strictly followed across banks, government and private venues, factories, wedding halls, schools, places of worship and tourist places.

The health department has been asked to conduct fever camps and devise special strategies for areas reporting many cases or case clusters. Monitoring of home quarantined persons would also continue, in line with the previous year.

Tamil Nadu reported 836 Covid-19 cases on Monday, which took the active cases to 5,149. A total of 8.60 lakh persons have tested positive and 8.42 lakh persons have been discharged following treatment to date.

According to the government, the test positivity rate in the state had been brought below 1% in January and February, but now it has risen to 1.2%.

However, in big cities such as Chennai and Coimbatore, the test positivity rate has gone past 2%, this is at a time when the average daily testing is around 65,000.