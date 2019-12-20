Talk to us, walk with us: Anti-CAA protesters to police with roses

As the people hit the streets at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh to demonstrate against the Citizenship Amendment Act, some protesters on Friday gave roses to the security personnel with beautiful messages.

At the Jantar Mantar, young protestors offered red roses to police personnel, saying that even if they were lathi-charged, their message would be -- "Love in return for hatred".

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia carried out a long march to protest against the new citizenship law and offered roses to police personnel, who were deployed for security. While offering roses to personnel, they chanted slogans, "Dilli Police Baat Karo, Aao Humare Saath Chalo" (Delhi Police, talk to us. Come along and walk with us).

The slogans reassured that students were seeking non-violent engagement, "Hum Yuvaa Hai Baat Karenga/Naki Ghusaa Laat Karenge (We are the youths, who just want to talk. We aren't here to punch or kick)."

In several parts of the country, many protesters were seen attempting to engage with the police.

Locals offered roses to the police in Bhopal, thanking them to provide security during their peaceful protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC.

In a unique way to convince protestors at Town Hall to leave the place and end their protest, DCP of Bengaluru (Central), Chetan Singh Rathore on Thursday sang the national anthem over the public address system, making all protestor rise up from their place.

Shortly after the national anthem commenced, the people protesting over the CAA left the place without any argument.

The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.



