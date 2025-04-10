Amid high security in the national capital, Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has landed in New Delhi. A team of two Inspector Generals (IG), one Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and one Superintendent of Police (SP) will interrogate him and take further action.

Advertisment

#BreakingNews | Plane carrying #TahawwurRana lands in India's New Delhi as NIA team brings Rana from the US@ShivanChanana @rajnikalra6 bring you this report, @DharamjotK joins live from New Delhi pic.twitter.com/6cSlFzN3kI — WION (@WIONews) April 10, 2025

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has appointed Advocate Narender Mann as Special Public Prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack conspiracy case. Given the high-profile case, the Delhi Police SWAT team has been deployed for the safe movement of NIA officials.

Follow LIVE updates on the story here Tahawwur Rana Extradition LIVE: Special plane carrying 26/11 accused reaches Delhi

Advertisment

Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, served as a Pakistan Army doctor and played a role in facilitating the Mumbai terror attack by assisting one of the masterminds of the attack, David Coleman Headley. Headley conducted reconnaissance in Mumbai with the help of Mumthe bai branch of Rana's travel agency. Rana has been linked to the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Read More | India gets Tahawwur Rana: Who are the other accused in 26/11 case?

Pakistan distances itself from Tahawwur Rana

Advertisment

Hours before Tahawwur Rana landed in India, Pakistan distanced itself from him and said that it was "very clear" that he was of Canadian nationality. Responding to a question by WION Pakistan bureau chief Anas Mallick during a press conference, Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan said that Rana, who was being extradited to India from the US "has not renewed his Pakistani documents for over two decades." Rana's Canadian nationality is very clear, he added.

“Pakistan has been sending relief supplies for the people of Gaza, we have been looking for opportunities but the problem currently remains is that humanitarian supplies are not being allowed which is completely unacceptable and condemnable”, says @ForeignOfficePk spox pic.twitter.com/hE0RqvsVLF — Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) April 10, 2025

Read More | Tahawwur Rana ‘should be hanged’: Father of cop killed in 26/11 attacks demands capital punishment ahead of his extradition

As per NIA chargesheet, the conspirators apart from Rana in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks include David Coleman Headley or Daood Gilani, a US Citizen, resident of Chicago, Illinois, senior functionaries of terrorist outfits LeT and HUJI, namely Hafiz Muhammad Saeed or Tayyaji, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, Sajjid Majid or Wasi, Illyas Kashmiri, Abdur Rehman Hashim Syed, Major Abdurrehman and ISI officers namely Major Iqbal and Major Sameer Ali.

Read More | Pakistan distances itself from Tahawwur Rana, says 'very clear' he's Canadian