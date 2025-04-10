Tahawwur Rana Extradition LIVE Updates: Tahawwur Hussain Rana, one of India's most wanted accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, will soon land in India after being extradited from the United States on Wednesday (Apr 9).

The 64-year-old is being transported to India's Delhi on a special chartered flight. Reports suggest that immediately after landing, he would be taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is coordinating his extradition along with the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

