Tahawwur Rana Extradition LIVE Updates: Tahawwur Hussain Rana, one of India's most wanted accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, will soon land in India after being extradited from the United States on Wednesday (Apr 9).
The 64-year-old is being transported to India's Delhi on a special chartered flight. Reports suggest that immediately after landing, he would be taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is coordinating his extradition along with the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).
Apr 10, 2025 17:35 IST
Apr 10, 2025 17:25 IST
'If there is a political will, then everything is possible': BJP MLA Ram Kadam praises diplomatic win of Modi govt
BJP MLA Ram Kadam said, "It is a proud moment for each and every citizen of this country and it's a great diplomatic win under the Leadership of PM Narendra Modi...If there is a political will, then everything is possible, and because of that, we are able to bring him back. Why did the Congress government not bring him back?... This is justice to those families who were massacred in the Mumbai attack..."
#WATCH | Mumbai | On 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India, BJP MLA Ram Kadam says, "It is a proud moment for each and every citizen of this country and it's a great diplomatic win under the Leadership of PM Narendra Modi...If there is a political… pic.twitter.com/vjppflFFwb— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2025
Apr 10, 2025 17:21 IST
Congress leader Chidambaram slams Modi govt for taking credit of extradition of Tahawwur Rana
Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed the Modi government for taking "credit" for the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana, saying that it was the result of years of "UPA-era groundwork."
"In February 2025, Prime Minister Modi and President Trump stood at a press conference and tried to take credit for what was essentially the result of years of UPA-era groundwork. By February 17, Indian officials confirmed Rana's role in the 26/11 conspiracy, dating back to 2005, when he coordinated with LeT and ISI operatives. Finally, on April 8, 2025, US authorities handed over Rana to Indian officials. He arrived in New Delhi on April 10," he said in a statement.
"Let the facts be clear: the Modi government did not initiate this process, nor did it secure any new breakthrough. It merely benefited from the mature, consistent, and strategic diplomacy begun under the UPA. This extradition is not the result of any grandstanding, it is a testament to what the Indian state can achieve when diplomacy, law enforcement, and international cooperation are pursued sincerely and without any kind of chest-thumping," he added.
Apr 10, 2025 16:57 IST
Israeli Ambassador to India says, 'We are encouraged to hear about the extradition to India'
Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar said, "We are encouraged to hear about the extradition to India of one of the perpetrators of the terrible and horrendous terrorist attacks that happened in Mumbai on 26th November 2008 which took the lives of more than 170 innocent civilians, including Israel's. I would like to thank the Government of India for its persistence in bringing the terrorists to justice."
#WATCH | Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar says, "We are encouraged to hear about the extradition to India of one of the perpetrators of the terrible and horrendous terrorist attacks that happened in Mumbai on 26th November 2008 which took the lives of more than 170… pic.twitter.com/kX9fRbxRvU— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2025
Apr 10, 2025 16:55 IST
'Big victory for Indian government's diplomacy': Israeli diplomat Kobbi Shoshani
Israel's Consul General to West India, Kobbi Shoshani, lauded the "big victory" for the Indian government's diplomacy on the extradition of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana.
"I would like to congratulate India. I think it's a long time, sometimes it's too long, but it's a big victory for diplomacy, for diplomacy of the government of India. It's a big success to bring him here to India. Personally, I think we have to bring terrorists or people who suspected as terrorists into justice. After so many years, it's a big success to Indian diplomacy," Shoshani said.
Apr 10, 2025 16:51 IST
'Huge achievement of the Indian Government and agencies', says former DGP of J&K, SP Vaid
On 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana being brought to India from the US, former DGP of J&K, SP Vaid says, "Tahawwur Rana being extradited to India is a huge achievement of the Indian Government and agencies... This attack carried out at the behest of Pakistan's ISI claimed the lives of 166 people. This is why it is very important to hold Tahawwur Rana accountable. Many links need to be joined. The investigation will conclude after interrogating him and ascertaining the roles of Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi. He opened an agency in Mumbai to help David Coleman Headley. Many secrets will be exposed on how Pakistan's ISI carried out the whole thing and how he helped the Pakistan Army. Two majors of the Pak Army were handling the whole thing. Was this all happening without ISI having information about it? Was the ISI doing all this without the Army Chief having any information about it?..."
#WATCH | Jammu: On 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana being brought to India from the US, former DGP of J&K, SP Vaid says, "Tahawwur Rana being extradited to India is a huge achievement of the Indian Government and agencies... This attack carried out at the behest of Pakistan's ISI… pic.twitter.com/R6FpP6FMAi— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2025
Apr 10, 2025 16:34 IST
'India will be hailed when Tahawwur Rana will be sentenced to death', says Mumbai terror attacks survivor Natwarlal Rotawan
On Tahawwur Rana's extradition from the US to India, 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks survivor Natwarlal Rotawan said, "India will be hailed when Tahawwur Rana will be sentenced to death. I identified the terrorist Kasab (during the trial of the case). PM Modi ji is like a lion; we went inside Pakistan and killed terrorists. After Tahawwur Rana, it will be David Headley, Hafiz Saeed...We are Indians, we are not scared..."
#WATCH | Mumbai | On Tahawwur Rana's extradition from the US to India, 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks survivor Natwarlal Rotawan says, "India will be hailed when Tahawwur Rana will be sentenced to death. I identified the terrorist Kasab (during the trial of the case). PM Modi ji is… pic.twitter.com/PaiIwUaNQF— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2025
Apr 10, 2025 16:07 IST
'Tahawwur Rana being brought to India is a big victory for the Government of India,' says Devika Natwarlal Rotawan, terror victim
"Tahawwur Rana being brought to India is a big victory for the Government of India. Hafiz Saeed, Dawood Ibrahim and other terrorist masterminds in Pakistan should also be brought to India and hanged till death," said Devika Natwarlal Rotawan, terror victim and key witness who identified terrorist Ajmal Kasab during her testimony in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case.
Apr 10, 2025 15:42 IST
Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court, Pinky Anand on Tahawwur Rana's extradition to IndiaOn Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India, Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court, Pinky Anand says," I think it is a good situation that we have been able to extradite him back to India. He will face the course of justice...There is hope that there will be not just justice but fast-track justice...."
#WATCH | On Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India, Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court, Pinky Anand says," I think it is a good situation that we have been able to extradite him back to India. He will face the course of justice...There is hope that there will be not just justice… pic.twitter.com/ZWJdI7yYxt— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2025
Apr 10, 2025 15:28 IST
'This extradition was very challenging,' says Bar Council Of India Chairman and BJP leader Manan Kumar Mishra
"This was an extremely difficult task which has been made possible only with the efforts of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. This extradition was very challenging, you can understand it from the fact that someone like Tahawwur Rana is being brought from the US. This is a big achievement for all of us..," Bar Council Of India Chairman and BJP leader Manan Kumar Mishra said.
#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: On 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana being extradited to India, Bar Council Of India Chairman and BJP leader Manan Kumar Mishra says, "This was an extremely difficult task which has been made possible only with the efforts of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister… pic.twitter.com/Hp656VdNPR— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2025
Apr 10, 2025 15:20 IST
'The accused of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks will finally be punished in India,' says Union Minister Piyush Goyal
On 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana being extradited to India, Union Minister Piyush Goyal says, "During Congress government, terrorists attacked this very hotel (Taj Palace) where we are present. People died here. But Congress did not do anything to punish the terrorists... It was PM Narendra Modi's resolve to ensure that people who harm our country are severely punished... The accused of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks will finally be punished in India as per our laws... Shiv Sena UBT and Sanjay Raut are more involved in appeasement than the Congress..."
Apr 10, 2025 15:20 IST
'It's a big day for the country,' BJP leader, Surender Singh
Former NSG commando who was part of the operation during the 26/11 terrorist attack and now a BJP leader, Surender Singh, says, "It's a big day for the country. I thank PM Modi, the American President, and the agencies involved in this extradition process. When he is hanged, it will be a tight slap not just on terrorism but also on Pakistan... They (terrorists) were well-trained, and hence, the marine commandos couldn't enter the Taj Hotel... I killed two terrorists, and we rescued 627 people from the Taj Hotel... Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan lost his life fighting the terrorists, while 5 other commandos were sent to the hospital after being injured... The journalists were also reporting risking their lives. However, the live coverage was helping the handlers from Pakistan to guide the terrorists."
-
Apr 10, 2025 14:50 IST
Tahawwur Rana on Indian Soil, Indian Team's plane reaches Delhi
26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana has been brought to India. The plane with him aboard lands in Delhi.
Apr 10, 2025 14:34 IST
'Terrorism is about to end in the country,' Union MoS Home Nityanand Rai
On extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana,, Union MoS Home Nityanand Rai said, "Since Narendra Modi has become the Prime Minister, a close watch has been kept on those against the country. Under the leadership of PM Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, terrorism is about to end in the country. Stringent action has been taken against traitors." "There is no basis on which Tejashwi Yadav can do politics now. Waqf Amendment Act has been passed by the Parliament, and no one can stop it from being implemented," he says. "Migration from Bihar has stopped now. Earlier, it was due to the Lalu Yadav government."
#WATCH | Patna | On extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana,, Union MoS Home Nityanand Rai says, "Since Narendra Modi has become the Prime Minister, a close watch has been kept on those against the country. Under the leadership of PM Modi and the guidance of… pic.twitter.com/ZIc91oAqTb— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2025
Apr 10, 2025 14:19 IST
Delhi Metro Station Gates closer to NIA headquarters closed for public amid heightened security
Gate no. 2 and 3 of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Metro station, near NIA headquarters, have been closed for public amid heightened security in view of likely movement of Mumbai terror attack case accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who is being extradited to India from the US.
VIDEO | Delhi: Gate no. 2 and 3 of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Metro station, near NIA headquarters, have been closed for public amid heightened security in view of likely movement of Mumbai terror attack case accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who is being extradited to India from the… pic.twitter.com/vDgpLqu3wE— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 10, 2025
Apr 10, 2025 14:17 IST
Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tahawwur Rana extradition
"Have conveyed our position regarding his Canadian nationality, As far as our documents are concerned, he did not apply to renew Pakistani documents over the past 2 decades. Will comment more in due course of time."
Apr 10, 2025 13:12 IST
Special plane carrying Tahawwur Rana enters Indian airspace; landing imminent
Special plane carrying Tahavur Rana entered Indian airspace, the plane can land in the next 1 to 1.5 hours, where he will be taken out from will be decided at the last moment.
Apr 10, 2025 13:06 IST
'For India, there is no need to provide him with a cell,' 26/11 hero Taufiq
On 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India, Mohammed Taufiq, a tea seller known as 'Chhotu Chai Wala' whose alertness helped a large number of people escape the attack, said, "...For India, there is no need to provide him with a cell. Biryani and facilities like those given to Kasab. There should be a separate law for terrorists, a system should be in place so that they are hanged within 2-3 months..."
#WATCH | Mumbai: On 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India, Mohammed Taufiq, a tea seller known as 'Chhotu Chai Wala' whose alertness helped a large number of people escape the attack, says, "...For India, there is no need to provide him with a cell.… pic.twitter.com/zLqHEt7sHs— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2025
Apr 10, 2025 13:02 IST
Countering double jeopardy offense led to successful extradition of Tahawwur Rana: Sources
Sources have told ANI that there are two factors which have played a role in India securing Rana's extradition. The first was legal arguments that countered the double jeopardy offense. India, represented by a robust team of legal experts, successfully argued before U.S. authorities that the principle of double jeopardy is determined by the specific elements of the crime rather than the defendant's conduct.
Apr 10, 2025 12:47 IST
'Rana should be quickly brought to India and hanged': Maharashtra Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar
On extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana from the US, Maharashtra Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar said, "Rana should be quickly brought to India and hanged. A person who attacked Mumbai and took so many lives should not be spared. This matter should not be politicised. BJP should not use Rana's name for votes in the upcoming elections... Had they managed to bring Dawood Ibrahim, it would have been a bigger achievement for BJP."
#WATCH | Nagpur: On extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana from the US, Maharashtra Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar says, "Rana should be quickly brought to India and hanged. A person who attacked Mumbai and took so many lives should not be spared. This matter should not be… pic.twitter.com/shfIgKMS5d— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2025
Apr 10, 2025 12:37 IST
'We will have to ensure that we have a fair trial from international standards,' NCP-SCP leader Majeed Memon
On the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana, Senior advocate and NCP-SCP leader Majeed Memon said, "Tahawwur Rana extradition is indeed an achievement for the Indian govt. The US took too long a time. He should have been expedited earlier. We have to celebrate that we will be able to do justice in this matter now. This case is important for the whole world. We will have to ensure that we have a fair trial from international standards...I am sure the investigation team would do well if he is lawfully investigated and trial is conducted in a fair manner...."
#WATCH | On extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana, Senior advocate and NCP-SCP leader Majeed Memon says, "Tahawwur Rana extradition is indeed an achievement for the Indian govt. The US took too long a time. He should have been expedited earlier. We have to… pic.twitter.com/hZcXs32Bae— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2025
Apr 10, 2025 12:14 IST
'Close watch has been kept on those against the country', said Union MoS Home Nityanand Rai
Trial court records related to 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, received by Patiala House Court
The trial court records related to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, which were called from Mumbai to Delhi at the end of January, have recently been received by the Patiala House Court, news agency ANI reported citing sources.
The trial court records related to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks are likely to be a part of the evidence in the NIA case which names Tahawwur Hussain Rana and David Coleman Headley as accused
In January, Delhi's Patiala House Court recalled its trial court records related to the Mumbai attacks, following an application filed by the NIA requesting their retrieval from Mumbai.
Apr 10, 2025 11:47 IST
'Possible after lot of efforts, hard work': Former NIA director on extradition of Tahawwur Rana
As 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana is set to be extradited to India, former NIA Director General Yogesh Chander Modi has said that this is possible after lot of efforts and hard of National Investigation Agency and the Indian government, adding that this extradition is happening because of "political will" of India as well as America.
"This is a big achievement for the nation, MEA and NIA...In the matter of Tahawwur Rana, there was the political will of India as well as America, which allowed the process to move forward.NIA provided foolproof evidence in the courts in America, and our team has visited America many times... The Central government, Delhi Police and NIA will ensure that proper interrogation of Tahawwur Rana is carried out and collect evidence so that the case can be brought to its logical conclusion..," Chander Modi said.
#WATCH | Delhi | On 26/11, Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India; former NIA DG Yogesh Chander Modi says, "This is a big achievement for the nation, MEA and NIA...In the matter of Tahawwur Rana, there was the political will of India as well as America, which… pic.twitter.com/C4gQlxW7dy— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2025
Apr 10, 2025 10:53 IST
Visuals from outside Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad
Mumbai terror attack case accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana extradition: Visuals from outside Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad.
VIDEO | Mumbai terror attack case accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana extradition: Visuals from outside Hindon Airbase in #Ghaziabad.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 10, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/IiFJ2U2pR3
Apr 10, 2025 10:52 IST
Tahawwur Rana, accused in 2008 Mumbai attacks, to land in India today after US extradition
Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian-American of Pakistani origin, is linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and is a known associate of David Coleman Headley, one of the key plotters of the 26/11 attacks that killed over 166 people.
Apr 10, 2025 10:50 IST
MHA appoints Advocate Narender Mann as Special Public Prosecutor in 26/11 Mumbai terror attack conspiracy case
26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Conspiracy case | The Central Government appoints Narender Mann, Advocate, as Special Public Prosecutor for conducting trials and other matters related to NIA case RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI (against Tahawwur Hussain Rana and David Coleman Headley) on behalf of… pic.twitter.com/MOPNTIPrRj— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2025
Apr 10, 2025 10:50 IST
Outside visuals from the National Investigation Agency headquarters in Delhi
On Thursday (Apr 10), 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana will arrive in India after being extradited from the US.
#WATCH | Outside visuals from the National Investigation Agency headquarters in Delhi— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2025
Today, 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana will arrive in India after being extradited from the US pic.twitter.com/UCtDsCUHJJ