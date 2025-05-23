Amid the tensions between India and Pakistan, several sweet shops in Rajasthan’s Jaipur have started renaming the famous ‘Mysore Pak’ and ‘Moti Pak’ to ‘Mysore Shree’ and ‘Moti Shree’.

“We have removed the word ‘Pak’ from our sweets’ names. We have renamed ‘Moti Pak’ as ‘Moti Shree’, ‘Gond Pak’ as ‘Gond Shree’, ‘Mysore Pak’ as ‘Mysore Shree’,” a shopkeeper told NDTV.

Live Mint reported that Tyohaar Sweets, a popular sweet shop in Jaipur, has changed the names of its traditional sweets to show national pride. Shop owner Anjali Jain said that the name was changed after many customers were uncomfortable with the word ‘Pak’ following recent tensions.

On May 7, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26.

What does ‘Pak’ mean?

The word ‘pak’ in sweets does not refer to Pakistan, but means a sweet in Kannada. Pak in Mysore Pak, which is a dry sweet made with condensed milk, refers to the sugar syrup used in the recipe.

Social media reacts

The change of name has triggered a wave of responses on social media.

“The word ‘pak’ is likely derived from the Kannada word ‘paka’, which means a sweet or sugary concoction and it was first created in the Mysore Palace kitchens during the reign of Krishnaraja Wodeyar,” a user explained.

“Mysore Pak is a sweet. The real ‘bitterness’ lies in people reading too much into desserts,” another said.

A third said, “In Kannada it is called Mysuru Paaka. Maybe we should use that spelling instead of Pak.”