Supreme Court hearing on CAA: No stay on Citizenship Act, apex court gives Centre 4 weeks to respond

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday refused to grant an interim stay on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) without hearing the Central government.

The court has ordered the Centre to file replies on all other CAA-related pleas (except those about Assam and Tripura) within four weeks.

The Apex Court said that it will take a look at the requests identified with Assam and Tripura diversely as both these states have separate concurrences with the Central government in regards to the safeguarding of local clans and ethnic individuals. Anyway, it explained that the equivalent is for the court's advantage and every one of the issues will be heard together.'

The top legal body has indicated making of Constitution Bench to hear the all petitions challenging Citizenship Amendment Act. The bench will work out the schedule for hearing the cases and take up the cases after 5 weeks to pass interim orders.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice Sanjiv Khanna was hearing the pleas against CAA listed for today.

(With inputs from ANI)