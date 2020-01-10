Today in History: From first auction of Assam tea to India-Pak Tashkent Agreement and more
Unfolding the events of the past, we saw the first auction of Assam tea in London today and the landmark India-Pakistan Tashkent Agreement which ended the 1965 war. Let's witness the pages from the past from this day!
1645
Archbishop William Laud is beheaded for treason at the Tower of London.
(Photograph:WION)
1839
First auction of Assam tea in London.
(Photograph:WION)
1920
Treaty of Versailles takes effect ending the World War I
(Photograph:WION)
1946
First Session of the UN General Assembly convenes in London.
(Photograph:WION)
1966
India and Pakistan sign Tashkent Agreement ending the 1965 war.