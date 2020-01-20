Supreme Court issues notice to Centre over schemes for minorities

File photo: Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. Photograph:( ANI )

Story highlights

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre regarding schemes for minorities.

The petitioner has claimed that the government is spending Rs 4,800 crore on teaching skills to minorities and promoting culture and alleged that this is a violation of the right to equality.

The apex court will hear the matter in March.