Supreme Court demands answers over delayed FIR in shocking Manipur viral video case

Against the backdrop of the violence in Manipur, Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, leading a Supreme Court bench, expressed strong disapproval of the heinous acts perpetrated against women during the communal and sectarian violence in the northeastern state. He said that such actions could not be justified by comparing them to crimes happening elsewhere in the country.

“We are dealing with something on the unprecedented magnitude of violence against women in communal and sectarian violence. But this cannot be gainsaid that crimes are happening against women and in Bengal also but here the case is different. Tell me what is the suggestion from you in the Manipur case? We cannot justify what happened in Manipur by saying that this happened elsewhere,” the Chief Justice reportedly said.

Supreme Court demands answers

The bench, comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, referred to a distressing video showing the naked and sexual assault of two tribal women by a mob.

The court questioned the delay in registering a First Information Report (FIR), which took 14 days after the incident came to light on May 4.

The apex court demanded the government to provide information on arrests made so far and the rehabilitation and aid packages for those affected by the violence since early May.

Possible formation of special committee

The Supreme Court raised the possibility of forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or committee comprising former judges to oversee the situation. However, the court clarified that it would first hear the responses of the law officers representing the Central government and Manipur on this matter during the next session on Tuesday.

Police handling of case comes under scrutiny

The bench expressed dismay over the police's handling of the case and questioned why the FIR in the video case was transferred to a magisterial court on June 24, over a month after the incident. Many have lost loved ones and homes due to the violence, making the situation critical and demanding prompt action.

The apex court called for a comprehensive mechanism to address violence against women in Manipur and inquired about the number of FIRs registered in such incidents since May.

Centre's response

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre and the Manipur government, informed the court that the Union of India had no objection if the Supreme Court decided to monitor the investigation into the violence cases.

On July 27, the Centre informed the court that the case involving the two women in the video had been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The government asserted its "zero tolerance" towards crimes against women.

Request to transfer trial outside Manipur

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), through its Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, urged the Supreme Court to transfer the trial of the case outside Manipur for a time-bound conclusion. Seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

The state of Manipur has been experiencing ethnic violence since May 3, triggered by a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in the hill districts to protest against the demand for Scheduled Tribe status by the majority Meitei community. The violence has resulted in numerous casualties and injuries, causing widespread unrest and concern.

