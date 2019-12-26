Study reveals Indians spend over 1,800 hours glued to their smartphones annually 

A recently conducted study on mobile phone usage reveals that Indians, on an average, spend more than 1,800 hours on their smartphones in a year.

Global smartphone giant VIVO carried out the study titled ‘Smartphone and their impact on human relationships’ in association with Cybermedia Research (CMR).

The study looked at uninhibited smartphone usage as well as factors that influence smartphone users, their actions, moods and preferences.

Some of the key features that the study highlighted about an average Indian smartphone user included the fact that around 75 per cent of the people surveyed agreed to own a smartphone in their teens of them 41 per cent were hooked to the device even before graduating from high school.

Here's looking at some of the top findings from the study.

- An average Indian spends one-third of their waking hours on their phone - roughly 1800 hours annually.

- 1 in 3 people feels that they can’t even have a 5-minute conversation without checking their phones.

- Over 70 per cent felt that the growing influence of smartphones is likely to impact mental and physical health.

- 3 out of 5 people believe in technology detox and say that it’s important to have a life separate from mobile phones.

The study was conducted based on an online survey with people, ageing 18 to 45 years - from across the top 8 cities in India.

As many as 2,000 Indians were surveyed for the study of which 36 per cent were females and 64 per cent were men.