Straight from a crime film: Attackers dressed as lawyers kill Indian gangster inside courtroom

In a scene straight out of movies, gang rivalry led to assailants dressed as lawyers storming a courtroom in Indian capital New Delhi and gunning down a rival gangster on Friday.

Jitender Gogi, the now-dead gangster, was being produced in court. Two out of three attackers were dressed as lawyers. All of them were killed by the police in retaliatory fire. As per media reports, three other people have been injured. The incident at a court in Delhi's Rohini area was partially caught on camera.

#WATCH | Visuals of the shootout at Delhi's Rohini court today



As per Delhi Police, assailants opened fire at gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi', who has died. Three attackers have also been shot dead by police. pic.twitter.com/dYgRjQGW7J — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2021 ×

The gangster Jitender Gogi was killed by the attackers who reportedly belonged to rival 'Tillu' gang. News agency IANS has quoted sources as saying that the incident took place in court no 207.

Also Read | Indian salon ordered to pay Rs 20 million as damages for a 'traumatic' haircut

Gogi was arrested in April this year by special cell of the police. He is a known criminal who has been involved in numerous crimes for many years.

He was also involved in killing of a 22-year-old singer in north Indian state of Haryana. She was gunned down in 2017.

On the incident at Rohini court, a Delhi Police spokesperson said a police team took swift action and launched counter firing.

Two of the assailants were in lawyers' attire and attacked the undertrial Gogi. "Both assailants died along with Gogi," the spokesperson said.

Also Read | 'Scomosas': Australian PM Scott Morrison nicknamed Indian fried snack after himself

"They killed Gogi and the cops shot them dead," sources said adding that the judge was present in the court at the time of the incident. A woman lawyer was also injured during the firing.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana also confirmed that the attackers have been neutralised.