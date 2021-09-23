'Scomosas': Australian PM Scott Morrison nicknamed Indian fried snack after himself

In a tweet on May 31, 2020, Australian Prime Minister expressed his desire to share his vegetarian meal, ScoMosas with Mango Chutney, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He dubbed the samosas "ScoMosas," prefixing his name in the meal, and said the mango chutney was produced "from scratch."

Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch - including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink. They’re vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him. pic.twitter.com/Sj7y4Migu9 — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) May 31, 2020 ×

The two countries are "linked by the Indian Ocean" and "together by the Indian samosa," PM Modi responded to the tweet.



This was after an in-person bilateral meeting was cancelled and replaced with a video call due to a fatal second wave of coronavirus in India and a massive fire in Australia.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in the United States, meeting with Scott Morrison, in person.

The meeting takes place at a time when Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom formed a new defence alliance.



This meeting between Morrison and Modi is the first India-Australia bilateral meeting between the two leaders since the coronavirus pandemic took over the world. This is also the Indian Prime Minister’s first bilateral meeting of this US trip.

(With inputs from agencies)