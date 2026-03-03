Stone-pelting, clashes, rioting: Indian authorities appeal for calm amid unrest over Khamenei's death, warn against violence

Authorities in the Kashmir Valley issued an appeal for calm in the wake of recent developments in the Middle East, urging citizens to exercise restraint and avoid unlawful activities amid scattered incidents of unrest.

In an official statement, the administration said it respects the right of citizens to express their views peacefully through lawful means. However, it noted that incidents of rioting, stone-pelting, clashes, and disruptions to public order reported in some areas were unacceptable.

Officials warned that violence and destruction of property not only endanger lives but also result in injuries, loss of life, and significant hardship for local communities. Such incidents often lead to restrictions, the closure of educational institutions, and economic losses for families, traders, students, and daily wage earners.

The statement emphasized that confrontations with security forces escalate tensions and further disrupt normal life. Authorities appealed to all sections of society to refrain from violence and provocation, and to maintain peace. Police said they would take strict legal action against instigators and individuals involved in unlawful activities. Reaffirming their commitment to maintaining order, authorities said they remain focused on upholding the rule of law and ensuring the protection of life and property.