Protests erupted across J&K after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s killing in US-Israel strikes, with shutdowns, rallies and security curbs in Srinagar and beyond. Internet was throttled, schools shut, and tear gas used to disperse crowds as leaders called for restraint
Protests erupted in several places in Jammu and Kashmir after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death on March 1. On March 2, restrictions were imposed on public gatherings and heavy police force was deployed near Srinagar's Lal Chowk where massive demonstration took place a day earlier. Protests also happened in UP for Khamenei who also was Shia Muslims religious leader. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had earlier cautioned States and Union Territories against “possible violence” and “sporadic protests”
Religious leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called for strike on March 2. Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti backed the strike. According to visuals by ANI, businesses and public transportation remained closed and heavy security was deployed. Thousands of men and women took to streets and even clashed with security personnel in Srinagar on Monday. Jammu and Kashmir Police attempted to disperse the demonstrators by using tear gas shells. J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called for restraint, urging authorities to allow residents to grieve peacefully. "We must ensure that people in Jammu and Kashmir who are mourning are allowed to do so
Women also participated in large numbers in the protest against the assassination of Khamenei. It must be noted that Khamenei had implemented policies that human rights organisations, including the United Nations, have described as "gender apartheid" and anti-woman.
Mobile internet services were also banned across the Valley as a precautionary measure. The authorities also announced closure of all schools and colleges across the Valley for the day for two days. All the exams were postponed in the Valley today. Several photos on ANI showed police forces using tear gas shells on protesters. Ajmer Sharif Dargah Chief Syed Zainul Abedin said that Israel and US action "cannot be called a war" and should instead be seen as an act of dictatorship. "Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was not just Iran's Supreme Leader; he was the leader of Shia Muslims all over the world," he said.
Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces sealed several areas amid strike over Khamenei's assassination. The areas include iconic Lal Chowk. Huge crowd was seen in several areas despite restrictions imposed on gatherings. According to ANI, protesters in Ramban raised slogans "Tum kitne Hosseini maroge...har ghar se Hosseini niklega (How many Hosseini will you kill, from every home, a Hosseini will rise.)"
In several images shared by ANI, security forces were seen using force against the crowd. An image also showed protesters pelting stone at the security forces. Demonstrators were seen beating their chests and raising anti-US and anti-Israel slogans. Kashmir has an estimated 15 lakh Shias.