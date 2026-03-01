Google Preferred
  J&K protest, mourning march in UP, silence in Bengaluru village: Khamenei's death sparks reactions across India

J&K protest, mourning march in UP, silence in Bengaluru village: Khamenei's death sparks reactions across India

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Mar 01, 2026, 10:36 IST | Updated: Mar 01, 2026, 10:36 IST
Shia muslims in India stage a demonstration in support of Iran Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israel strikes, triggering protests among Shia groups in India. Demonstrations erupted in Lucknow and J&K, while Iran retaliated by targeting US bases. Tensions continue to escalate across the Middle East.

As confirmation on the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei came, the Iranian Embassy in Delhi lowered its flag to half-mast and several protests took place in various parts of India against his killing. Members of Shia community held mourning marches on Sunday morning (Mar 1) in Jammu and Kashmir and Lucknow as Khamenei was killed in the joint strikes by Israel and the US. Several protesters accused America and Israel of oppressing the innocents and vowed that many more Khamenei will be born. In a Bengaluru village Alipur, three-day mourning has been announced. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was the Supreme Leader of Iran from 1989 and was a central figure in the Twelver Shia community, holding high religious status for Shia Muslims globally.

Speaking to ANI, India's Shia Community leader Syed Samar Kazmi said that this is not the first time America and Israel killed their leader by deception. "He was killed only because he raised his voice for the killings in Palestine while the world was silent...” India's Jammu and Kashmir's Shia association issued a statement mourning the death of his family members. In a statement on X, J&K Shia Association wrote, “We mourn the martyrdom of the family members of Imam Khamenei. Our prayers are with the Leader and the people of Iran.”

Protests against Iranian Supreme Leader's killing was held in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. People took to streets and chanted slogans against Israel and the US. Speaking to ANI, a protestor said, “They (US) kept deceiving with talks and threatened about war, but our leader did not get afraid and did not bow... A thousand Khameneis will rise and this war will continue... Trump cannot win easily...”

Khamenei killed in Iran-US strike

In the intervening night of Feb 28-Mar 1, US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei is dead. Trump took to Truth Social and described Khamenei as “one of the most evil people in history," adding that he and his team was not able to escape as they were unable to avoid Israel and America's “intelligence and highly sophisticated tracking systems.”

This comes after the United States and Israel bombed several areas in Iran, including the capital, Tehran, in what they described as "preemptive attack." The operation was named Operation Lion's Roar by Israel and Operation Epic Fury by the US. In retaliation, Iran bombed several US bases and top sites in the neighbourhood including UAE and Bahrain. The situation is still developing with Israel announcing fresh attack on Iran’s ballistic missile launchers, air defense systems.

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience.

