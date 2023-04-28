Starting May 1st, India's Shirdi Saibaba temple to be shut down indefinitely

Shirdi Temple, a famous shrine located in India’s Maharashtra and a premier religious tourism destination, will be shut down indefinitely starting May 1. As per reports, the shutdown has been called by the Sai Baba Temple’s trust as a protest against the Indian Central government’s decision to deploy the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for the security of the shrine.

As per the administration, the CISF, a force that primarily protects industrial installations, metro stations, and airports, is not equipped to handle the security of the temple. Until now, the state police have been responsible for the security of the shrine.

The temple which is located in a small town in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra attracts millions of visitors every year. People of all ages, and of all religions, visit the most important temple dedicated to Sai Baba.

It is managed by the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST), which oversees the management of the Shirdi temple premises and also manages charitable facilities like free meals, schools and colleges.

The SSST claims that the CISF is not trained to handle the unique security challenges posed by a religious shrine. As per the Free Press Journal, the administration’s decision for a “bandh,” or the infinite shutdown, has the support of the local community.

It is expected to continue until a resolution is reached.

Since 2018, CISF has been handling the security at the Shirdi Airport.

The shutdown is expected to have a significant impact on the local community, which is heavily dependent on tourists visiting the temple. Hotels, shops etc may even be forced to close, and the livelihood of thousands will be impacted. Moreover, the millions of believers who schedule their visit to the renowned shrine ahead of time will be impacted.

(With inputs from agencies)

