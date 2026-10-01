/Srinagar Police bust major interstate drug network, eight arrested; anti-national links under probe

Srinagar:In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Srinagar Police have busted an alleged inter-state narcotics network operating from downtown Srinagar by arresting eight people and making extensive recoveries of contraband, cash, gold, weapons and other valuables.

Police said the network was allegedly sourcing banned medicines and narcotic substances from outside Jammu and Kashmir and supplying them across the Valley through an organised chain.

Addressing a press conference, Srinagar SSP Sandeep Chakravarty said the case emerged during the investigation of FIR No. 135/2026 registered at Safakadal Police Station and was not a routine narcotics case.

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“During the investigation of this case, a major drug network active in Downtown Srinagar has been uncovered. This is not a case of a routine arrest; the investigation has revealed an organised network operating in downtown Srinagar,” the SSP said.

According to police, the investigation began with the arrest of Mohammad Waseem Zargar of Patlipora Chattabal, following which investigators traced a chain of links leading to other members of the alleged network.

Police said eight accused persons have been arrested so far. They have been identified as Mohammad Waseem Zargar of Patlipora Chattabal, Haris Hamid Malla of Guzarbal Chattabal, Aaqib Salim Dar of Rampora Chattabal, Inam Ahmed Zargar of Haftiyar Safakadal, Sahib Ahmed Ganai of Danmazar Safakadal, Ansar Hussain Bhat of Zabar Mohalla, Budgam, Peer Shakoor of Palpora Noorbagh, and Haroon Pandit of Guzarbal Chattabal.

Two other accused, Faizan Firdous Khanday, alias Farzan Puj, of Malik Sahib Safakadal and Mohammad Shahwar Aleem of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, are absconding, police said.

The operation extended beyond Jammu and Kashmir, with police teams conducting simultaneous searches in Srinagar and at locations in Chandigarh, Ambala in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

The SSP acknowledged the cooperation of Punjab Police and said searches of pharmaceutical companies outside Jammu and Kashmir were still underway.

The inter-state operation, officials said, indicates that the alleged network was sourcing drugs from outside the Union Territory before moving them into Kashmir through multiple links. Police said a substantial quantity of contraband and other valuables has been seized during the investigation.

The recoveries include 219,425 medicinal tablets and capsules, around 3.830 kg of codeine-based liquid, and approximately 40 grams of a heroin-like substance, besides a large quantity of cash and other valuables.

Police also reported the seizure of approximately ₹85.75 lakh in cash, while the SSP put the cash recovery at around ₹90 lakh.

The seized valuables include around one kilogramme of gold in the form of coins, biscuits and jewellery, besides other gold articles reportedly worth crores of rupees. Two Rolex watches, a Dior handbag, a DSLR camera with lens and an iPhone 16 Pro Max were also seized.

The police said ₹1.07 crore held in various bank accounts has been frozen, while a residential house belonging to Mohammad Waseem Zargar at Patlipora Chattabal has been attached.

A .32-calibre pistol with two empty magazines, a dagger and two vehicles were also seized during the investigation.

“The scale of these recoveries indicates that large-scale organized criminal activities were being carried out in downtown Srinagar,” the SSP said.

Police said the recovery of narcotics, substantial cash and valuables along with weapons has prompted investigators to examine whether the network had links with anti-national elements, including Over Ground Workers (OGWs).