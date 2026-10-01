/US high school student dies after falling from fourth floor while fleeing fight

A high school student died after falling from the fourth floor of a building at Benjamin Franklin High School in Highland Park, Los Angeles, while reportedly trying to escape a fight.

The student, whose identity has not been released, fell at around 1 pm on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident happened at the end of the fourth period, as students prepared for lunch.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Footage circulating on social media, along with accounts from students who witnessed the incident, showed one student hitting another during what appeared to be a fight inside a classroom.

The student then left the classroom, while the other student followed him into the hallway. The footage showed the student falling from the fourth floor shortly afterwards.

Disclaimer: The following video contains disturbing content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel rushed the teenager to a nearby hospital, where he was later declared dead.

The LAPD said there was no evidence of foul play. Investigators are still examining the circumstances surrounding the fall.

School lockdown after student's death

The school was placed under lockdown for around three hours following the incident.

Benjamin Franklin High School remained open on Thursday, October 1. The Los Angeles Unified School District said mental health professionals and support staff would be available to students and staff.

Students and parents also gathered outside the school, where a memorial with flowers and candles was created to mourn the student's death.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.