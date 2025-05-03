Clock time controversy took centre stage in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) contest between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday (May 3). CSK batter Dewald Brevis was asked to walk out after the timer did not appear on the screen and ground and tried challenging an LBW decision. The decision has sparked new controversy in the IPL 2025 as netizens kept a close eye on the issue.

What sparked the controversy?

On the third ball of the 17th over, Lungi Ngidi’s ball came as a surprise for South African batter Brevis as he was given LBW out. A high full-toss and sliding down leg, Brevis flicked and missed, and the ball rapped on the pads while it was easily missing leg-stump.

However, he was given out by on-field umpire Nitin Menon. Brevis took his time as he checked with Jadeja while there was no timer shown on screen. Even Jadeja was having a look at the giant screen as he chatted with Brevis.

Meanwhile, a direct-hit too at the bowler's end took attention but Brevis was in. Ngidi on the other hand was seen pumped as he did the double fist-pump.

As a result of the doubt, Brevis decided to challenge the LBW call but was denied using DRS since umpire Nitin Menon thought the time had expired, while it never appeared on the screen.

Who is to be blamed for controversy - big screen clock or umpire or players?

As things stand, it appears to be a technology failure at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Since the clock never appeared on the screens, it is hard to guess whether the batters were at fault for challenging the decision late. On the other hand, umpires could be at partial fault as they denied Brevis to take DRS despite them having the aid to check with a third umpire.

RCB beat CSK in a thriller

While the match was merged with controversy, RCB beat CSK by two runs in the final over in Bengaluru. MS Dhoni was dismissed in the final over while Ayush Mhatre scored a great 94-run knock before he was dismissed. Ravindra Jadeja also contributed with a 77-run knock but could not prevent CSK’s ninth defeat of IPL 2025. On the other hand, RCB are top of the table with 16 points and have one foot in the Playoffs.