Former World Cup winner and India opener Kris Srikkanth has backed Jasprit Bumrah to succeed Rohit Sharma as the new Test captain over Shubman Gill, as he reckons the latter is not yet ready. Speaking on Tuesday (May 13), the member of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad said Bumrah is the ideal choice for the captain’s armband. According to him, KL Rahul has to be the deputy captain of the side, not backing Gill to play second fiddle to Bumrah.