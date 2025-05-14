Published: May 14, 2025, 04:12 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 04:12 IST

Former World Cup winner and India opener Kris Srikkanth has backed Jasprit Bumrah to succeed Rohit Sharma as the new Test captain over Shubman Gill, as he reckons the latter is not yet ready. Speaking on Tuesday (May 13), the member of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad said Bumrah is the ideal choice for the captain’s armband. According to him, KL Rahul has to be the deputy captain of the side, not backing Gill to play second fiddle to Bumrah.

"Who’s a ready-made captaincy candidate now? Shubman Gill? I don’t think he is still a certainty in the XI,” Srikkanth said.

“You’re not handing the captaincy to KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant. Otherwise, you give it to Jasprit Bumrah.

“The other choice is Bumrah. You say, ‘Boss, you’re the captain. ’ And whichever Test match he doesn’t play, you give KL Rahul the responsibility.

“As of now, I think Bumrah should be the captain. If I were the chairman of selectors, I would make Bumrah the captain. And then I’d say, ‘Boss, play whichever matches you want to’. I’d then appoint KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant as vice-captain, because these are certainties in the XI.”

Last week, Rohit retired from Test cricket, announcing it in a social media post, leaving the captaincy job vacant. With the upcoming England tour commencing India’s bid for another World Test Championship (WTC), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the selectors will have a massive job to name Rohit’s successor.

Muted calls even suggested Virat Kohli to take over as the captain for the England tour, however, those rumours were also shut down when the former skipper announced his own retirement from the Test format.

At the moment, Bumrah and Gill are favourites to take over the captaincy role, with Rahul and Rishabh Pant also in the pecking order.