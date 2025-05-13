Published: May 13, 2025, 15:47 IST | Updated: May 13, 2025, 15:47 IST

The BCCI and IPL franchises have started mounting pressure on overseas boards to have their players return to play the IPL's resumption on May 17.

The BCCI's leadership has directed IPL COO Hemang Amin to personally approach the likes of Cricket Australia and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in order to mitigate the fears that the players might have about returning to India.

All the 10 teams are having several back and forth discussions with their foreign players in regards to their plans of arrival in India a day after the IPL declared the new schedule after requisite security clearances from the government.

The IPL was put on hold on May 9 due to rising India-Pakistan tensions

"We have been speaking to the foreign boards individually while teams are directly dealing with their players. We expect majority of them to return," a BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.

CA has left it in the hands of the players to make their decision and in situations like these, the players' association has something to say.

Team officials, however, informed PTI that some of the foreign players are still eager to return but most of them should return prior to the resumption of the tournament.

"The revised scheduled was announced last night. We have just started contacting our foreign players over their availability. We will have a clearer picture by tomorrow morning. Anyway our game is on May 20. We have enough time," said CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan.

CSK foreign players are Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad and Matheesha Pathirana.

At Punjab Kings, Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and fellow countryman Josh Inglis won't be returning to India although head coach Ricky Ponting is doing his level best to persuade them.

Aussie countrymen Xavier Bartlett and Aaron Hardie and Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai and South African Marco Jansen will return.

"The foreign players were scared at that time and understandably so. The BCCI showed the safety of the players is paramount by ensuring they all got back home safely. Now the situation has got better, the players should return. However, some of them still remain on the edge," said an IPL official.

Like Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad too are out of the tournament but the franchise is hopeful that captain Pat Cummins and Travis Head will be back for the last three league matches. "We are hopeful that most of foreign players will be back including the captain," a team official said.

Delhi Capitals, who are still in the race for a top-four position, spoke to their foreign players on Tuesday morning and are expecting to hear back from them. Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc is one of DC's star players.

"We hope that all of them come back. We will get to know about it by tomorrow," replied a team official.

The IPL final on May 25 has been rescheduled to June 3.