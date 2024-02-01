South Indian states as separate nation? Congress MP DK Suresh's remarks trigger major row

Congress MP DK Suresh, who is also the brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, on Thursday (Feb 1), claimed that he would demand a separate country status for the south Indian states, alleging that the central government is not releasing funds to south Indian states.

His remarks, which led to controversy, were made outside the Parliament in New Delhi at the time he was criticising the Interim Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Suresh said, "We are only demanding our rightful funds. The Centre is not properly giving the right share of GST and direct taxes to South Indian states."

"The South Indian states are facing injustice. The money collected from southern states is being given to North Indian states. If this continues, we will be forced to demand a separate country," he added.

Suresh further added that if "we see how the money is distributed to various states in the country, it is clear that our states' funds are being diverted to northern states. This is an injustice to us."

"The centre is getting over Rs 4 lakh crore from us and what we are getting in return is negligible. We have to question this. If this is not rectified, all south states have to raise our voices demanding separate nation," Suresh added. On Interim Budget, Congress MP from Bengaluru DK Suresh says, "This is the election budget. In the interim budget, only names have been changed. They have introduced some Sanskrit names and Hindi names of schemes. The Centre is not properly giving the right share of GST and… pic.twitter.com/a19Rhq8Mqn — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024 × 'Not the policy of the INC'

Shivakumar defended the remarks made by Suresh, saying that he spoke the "pain of South India". He said that the entire country is one, but called for a balance.

Shivakumar defended the remarks made by Suresh, saying that he spoke the "pain of South India". He said that the entire country is one, but called for a balance.

#WATCH | Bengaluru: On Congress MP DK Suresh's statement, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar says, "DK Suresh or any other leader have spoken of the pain of South India... There has to be a balance. The entire country is one... You cannot only look at the Hindi belt... In this… https://t.co/p7tv8NZhLz pic.twitter.com/6OcnVQ5IrC — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024 × Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil called the remarks a "fact". He said, "It is a fact that because as per the 15th Finance Commission, Karnataka tax collection is more than Rs 4 lakh crore. But Karnataka got very little. It is less than Rs 50,000 crore. Whatever was said and done, they could have compensated Karnataka. They are punishing the states which are doing well..."

Meanwhile, Congress leader P Chidambaram declined to comment on the statement and said that "it's not the policy of the INC".

BJP's reaction

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya said, "Dividing the country, based on religion, language and regionalities is nothing new for the Congress party. An MP from Congress in Karnataka has aspired for a separate southern India, which is again not a new argument. Most of the Congress party's allies, including the DMK, have been speaking this separatist line for a long time."

"He says that the devolution of funds from the central government to southern states, especially Karnataka, is partial. Karnataka is being discriminated and on this ground, he has made an argument for a separate nation. His comments reek of a Jinnah-style separatism. While this separatist tone is to be condemned, his statement is also bereft of logic and facts," Surya added.